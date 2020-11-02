Three takeaways from Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis’ knockout victory over Leo Santa Cruz

Davis, who will turn 26 this week, often says he’s the only person who can undermine his rise to stardom. In the past, he’s lost focus when not training for fights. He still faces a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida stemming from a public altercation in February with the mother of his daughter. Davis has said he’ll never repeat his mistakes from that incident, that he’ll surround himself only with people who care about his best interests. But he has to prove it if he’s to capitalize on the chances he created for himself against Santa Cruz.