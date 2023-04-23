Three takeaways from Gervonta Davis’ knockout victory over Ryan Garcia

Baltimore native Gervonta Davis won the most hyped fight of his 10-year career Saturday night, dropping previously undefeated Ryan Garcia with a sharp body shot in the seventh round of their pay-per-view main event in Las Vegas. Here are three takeaways from Davis’ latest victory:

Gervonta Davis proved again he’s the best show in boxing.

There are many reasons Davis has drawn sellout crowds in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, Baltimore and now, Las Vegas. He has a gift for stoking feuds and, in turn, engaging followers on social media. He captivates celebrity fans, from actors to rappers to members of the Ravens. He sells an authentic story of rising from difficult circumstances in West Baltimore to the grandest stages in his sport.

It’s Davis’ substance in the ring, however, that transcends all those trimmings. He wins — now 29-0 for his career — and wins spectacularly.

For several years, fans had grumbled that he would never risk a true superfight against another young star with knockout power. But Davis did just that. He and Garcia pushed past the complexities of bringing their promoters and television networks together. They spent more than two years cooking up their feud on social media and insisted on finishing it face to face.

That made for a crackling atmosphere at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena. The one advantage boxing has over major team sports is the remarkable tension that cloaks a big fight as fans wait for the split-second punch that might close the whole affair. Davis is a master of that split second. He wasted little time showing it, dropping Garcia with a sharp counter left after he ducked under a left hook in the second round. Garcia got up quickly, but the terms of engagement were set. Though Davis was the smaller fighter, he carried the bigger stick.

Gervonta Davis hits Ryan Garcia during a lightweight boxing bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

He had predicted earlier in the week that he would stop Garcia in the seventh or eighth round. “It was me just trying to get in his head,” he told Showtime interviewer Jim Gray after the fight. “I really don’t know until I get in there with my opponent.” But Davis was prophetic.

Garcia landed stinging rights in the sixth round and early in the seventh, but Davis slipped under another left hook (Garcia’s signature punch) and fired a short, violent left to the right side of his opponent’s rib cage. Garcia kept fighting for a few seconds but then took a knee as the pain reverberated through him. He looked like he intended to get up but could not. A shot that hardly registered to the naked eye, and Garcia’s undefeated record was gone. That’s Davis’ mystique; blink and you might miss him closing the show.

Afterward, he said, “I’m definitely the face of boxing.” If he can continue delivering these moments on demand, he just might be right.

Davis approached the biggest fight of his life with a greater than usual urgency.

In the days just before the fight, Davis and his trainer since childhood, Calvin Ford, said they were treating the Garcia matchup as routine business. For Davis, that usually means a cautious approach to the early rounds as he plugs his opponent’s timing and tendencies into the boxing computer that lives in his brain.

Analysts wondered if Davis’ passivity might give the swift, powerful Garcia chances to inflict damage in the first half of the fight.

Davis did start deliberately in the first round, throwing few punches as he kept his gloves up and watched Garcia flick jabs. But once he put Garcia on the canvas with that counter left in the second, he became a different fighter. He seemed to sense a new tentativeness in his opponent and pressed forward, landing the harder shots for the next several rounds.

Gervonta Davis celebrates with his mentor Floyd Mayweather Jr. after defeating Ryan Garcia in a lightweight boxing bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Davis is never going to be a frenzied attacker. He keeps his balance, always probing for the opening that might allow him to end the fight with a single shot his opponent never sees. Garcia outlanded him 39 to 35 over seven rounds, paltry punch totals for an action fight. But Davis pressed when he needed to, rarely allowing Garcia to maneuver him into corners and keeping his younger foe off-balance.

He understood this fight was a big deal, and he was not there to play around. Though Davis generally appeared at ease, we saw none of the clowning he has turned to in less competitive matchups. He led on all three judges’ score cards at the time of the knockout, a sign of his persistent aggression to that point. It was a performance reminiscent of his first title win in 2017 over Jose Pedraza.

If Davis summons similar focus for all his biggest fights — and there’s no reason to believe he cannot — that’s a sobering thought for his future opponents.

Garcia was just the first of many big-time opponents lined up for Davis as he continues his ascent.

No sane person could question Davis’ bona fides as a knockout puncher or as one of the top attractions in boxing. Fans will fill arenas and fork over $80 for pay-per-view cards even to see him vaporize lesser opponents. But that does not mean he’s the undisputed ruler of his 135-pound weight class. Many fans and analysts think he’s still behind crafty Devin Haney, who will step up to a superfight of his own against Vasiliy Lomachenko next month.

If Haney wins against the former pound-for-pound king, there would be tremendous interest in a matchup between him and Davis. East Coast vs. West Coast. Power vs. guile. It would fit many classic boxing narratives. The 35-year-old Lomachenko, a fighter Davis has kept his eye on since he broke into the top echelon of the sport, would be nearly as interesting an opponent.

Undefeated New Jersey native Shakur Stevenson is another possibility.

As always with Davis, the total story is more complicated than his splendid fighting career. On May 5, he’ll be sentenced in Baltimore Circuit Court for the hit-and-run charges to which he pleaded guilty in February. He could face jail time after a Baltimore judge rejected a plea agreement that would have spared him that fate. He’s also facing a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida, the latest in a series of criminal cases from the past five years.

There are those who will struggle to reconcile his ascent in boxing with the actions he has been accused of outside the ring. But Davis’ audience shows no inclination to stop watching. Arguably the two greatest attractions in recent boxing history, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr., went to jail in the prime of their careers. Both were at ringside to watch Davis knock out Garcia.