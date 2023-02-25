Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis’ fight vs. Ryan Garcia set for April 22 in Las Vegas

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis’ fight against Ryan Garcia is set for April 22 in Las Vegas, Davis and Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza announced.

The nontitle fight, expected to be one of the most lucrative events in boxing this year, was first announced last November but did not become official until Friday after promoters spent months haggling over details surrounding a potential rematch and other issues.

Davis, the World Boxing Association lightweight champion, won a Jan. 7 tuneup against Hector Garcia in Washington, pushing his record to 28-0 with 26 knockouts. Garcia, 24, eschewed an intermediate fight, but he’s also undefeated at 23-0 with 19 knockouts.

The Showtime pay-per-view matchup is a rare collision of unbeaten fighters in their physical primes, both with impressive track records as box-office draws. Davis, 28, drew a sellout crowd of 19,731 at Washington’s Capital One Arena for his January fight. Now, he’ll fight a more dangerous opponent on an even bigger stage.

Gervonta Davis looks on before fighting Hector Luis Garcia in their WBA world lightweight championship bout at Capital One Arena on Jan. 7 in Washington. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“It’s on!” he wrote on Twitter.

He and Garcia have sparred verbally on social media for more than a year, hyping up a fight that could cement the winner as the biggest star in the talent-packed 135-pound and 140-pound divisions. The fight will be contested at a contracted weight limit of 136 pounds, with the site in Las Vegas still to be determined.

Davis will prepare for Garcia amid ongoing legal troubles.

Last week, the West Baltimore native pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to four charges connected to a November 2020 hit-and-run crash that left four people injured. He’s scheduled to be sentenced May 5, with jail time a possibility.

He also faces a March court date in Florida in connection with a domestic violence charge to which he pleaded not guilty. Davis was arrested Dec. 27 and accused of slapping a woman on the side of the head and causing an abrasion on the inside of her lip. The woman subsequently said Davis did not harm her, but the domestic violence charge remains in place.

On Friday, the New York Post reported, according to a new lawsuit, that Davis punched a parking lot attendant last March at a Manhattan garage while waiting for his car.