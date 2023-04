Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: Gervonta Davis in the green and purple trunks knocks Ryan Garcia in the black trunks down in the second round during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Al Bello / Getty Images)