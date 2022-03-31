Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis rejects plea offer, will stand trial on hit-and-run charges in September

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis rejected a plea offer on hit-and-run charges stemming from a November 2020 crash in the city and is scheduled to stand trial on September 21.

The plea offer, read Thursday during a video hearing in Baltimore Circuit Court, included jail time. In March 2021, Davis, 27, was charged with 14 misdemeanor traffic violations in connection with the crash in downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore Police said Davis was traveling in a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2020, when he ran a red light and struck a 2004 Toyota Solara. An incident report said the Solara’s air bags deployed and it was “destroyed.”

The Lamborghini struck a fence and was “disabled,” the report said, and the occupants abandoned the luxury SUV and fled on foot.

“The occupants of Vehicle 1 fled location after the crash but the driver was later identified as Gervonta Bryant Davis,” police wrote, citing witnesses and video surveillance footage. Prosecutors said witness accounts and video gathered during the investigation showed Davis leaving the scene in a black Camaro.

Davis won two fights last year to move his record to 26-0 and is scheduled to defend his World Boxing Association lightweight title on May 28 against Rolando Romero.

He’s also scheduled for an April 13 trial in Miami on two misdemeanor battery charges connected to a February 2020 incident at a charity basketball game involving the mother of his daughter.