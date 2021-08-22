xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis walks away from private jet crash in Florida after aborted takeoff

Rod Stafford Hagwood
By
South Florida Sun Sentinel
Aug 22, 2021 12:43 AM
Gervonta Davis posts on Instagram that a private jet he was on ran off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Saturday afternoon. In this photo, the professional boxer arrives for his super featherweight boxing championship bout against Ricardo Nunez, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Gervonta Davis posts on Instagram that a private jet he was on ran off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Saturday afternoon. In this photo, the professional boxer arrives for his super featherweight boxing championship bout against Ricardo Nunez, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis walked away from what he describes as a plane crash at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in Florida on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.

According to the not-safe-for-work video the professional boxer posted on Twitter and Instagram Live, “The plane didn’t take off. It took off, but didn’t take off.”

Advertisement

Davis went on to say that he didn’t suffer any significant injuries.

CBS4 reported that the Federal Aviation Administration said that the multi-engine Gulfstream G-IV had a landing gear malfunction while taking off.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The report added that 14 people were aboard and there was one minor injury. It is not known it that minor injury was Davis’.

At one point, in a video posted on YouTube, he is seen shoeless, picking something off the soles of his left foot.

Repeated calls to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport went unanswered.

The Baltimore-born southpaw defeated World Boxing Association champion Mario Barrios in June. Nicknamed “Tank,” he has 25 wins in 25 fights, 24 of them by knockout. He has held multiple world championships in three different weight classes. But he has also had legal troubles, including various arrests and a pending indictment for leaving the scene of a car crash that sent four people to the hospital.

Latest Sports

Advertisement

As for future flights, the super featherweight title holder says, “I’m driving or catching a train.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement