The parade is sure to be a knockout.
Baltimore plans to celebrate its two-time super featherweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis with a parade Oct. 26.
Davis successfully defended his title in his hometown in July, defeating Ricardo Núñez by technical knockout in the second round before about 15,000 fans at Royal Farms Arena.
“With that TKO, Tank became the first world champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming defense in nearly 80 years, and we wanted to say thank you for bringing that real great showcase home,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Wednesday.
The parade, sponsored by the mayor and the office of Public Affairs, will start at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Preston Street. The route will pass by Upton Boxing Center, where Davis trained, and end at Presstman Street.
City officials said the parade would include nine marching bands.
They also noted that a documentary about Davis would air on the city’s CharmTV station at 8 p.m. Oct. 26.