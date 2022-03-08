Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis to fight Rolando Romero in late spring

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis has agreed to fight Rolando Romero in late spring in a matchup that was originally scheduled for the end of last year before a sexual assault allegation against Romero forced Davis to seek a different opponent.
Though the date for the fight has not been formally announced, a source with knowledge of negotiations said it will be in late May or June.
Police in Henderson, Nevada, concluded their investigation of Romero without charging him. So the undefeated power puncher will get his coveted shot at Davis on Showtime pay-per-view. The fighters are both represented by Mayweather Promotions but traded barbs in advance of their planned bout last year.
Isaac Cruz, the fighter who stepped in for Romero in December, gave Davis arguably the toughest test of his undefeated career. Davis won by unanimous decision to retain his World Boxing Association lightweight title but injured his hand in the process and failed to knock out his opponent for just the second time in 26 career fights.
The 27-year-old Baltimore native will try to get back on track against Romero (14-0, 12 knockouts), an action fighter and provocative talker who’s generally not regarded as one of the top 10 boxers in the 135-pound weight class.
Before the fight, Davis is scheduled for a March 23 trial in Miami on two misdemeanor battery charges connected to a February 2020 incident at a charity basketball game involving the mother of his daughter. He’s then scheduled for a March 31 trial in Baltimore City Circuit Court on 14 charges stemming from an alleged hit-and-run incident in November 2020. That hearing will be conducted via Zoom, according to court records.