Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis to fight Rolando Romero on Showtime pay-per-view in December

Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis will fight 135-pound contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero on December 5 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.
The fight, which was confirmed by an industry source, is scheduled to headline a Showtime pay-per-view, just as Davis’ previous two fights did.
Davis (25-0, 24 knockouts) last fought in June, when he moved up to the 140-pound weight class to knock out previously unbeaten Mario Barrios. He’ll face another unbeaten power puncher in the 25-year-old Romero (14-0, 12 knockouts), who like Davis, fights under the banner of Mayweather Promotions. Romero defeated Anthony Yigit in July and has called out Davis over the last several months in hopes of setting up a star-making performance against one of the sport’s top attractions.
“I’m BACK!” Davis tweeted in announcing his next fight. The 26-year-old Baltimore native holds World Boxing Association championships at 135 and 140 pounds and is expected to defend the 135-pound belt against the younger, taller Romero.
As he prepares for his next fight, Davis is also awaiting court dates in South Florida and Baltimore. He has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 28 in Miami-Dade County on misdemeanor battery charges related to a February 2020 incident at a charity basketball game. A hearing on hit-and-run charges in Baltimore was recently postponed until next spring.