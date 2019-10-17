Gervonta Davis will make his debut in the 135-pound weight class with a Dec. 28 showdown against Yuriorkis Gamboa, according to a report by The Athletic.
Though a representative for Davis denied to comment Thursday, the matchup with Gamboa has been heavily rumored since the Baltimore native vacated his World Boxing Association super featherweight title last month. Davis re-tweeted several posts reporting the December date with Gamboa.
The report said Atlanta, where Davis periodically lives and trains, is the favorite to host the fight, which would be broadcast on Showtime.
Gamboa (30-2) knocked out Roman “Rocky” Martinez on the undercard of Davis’ last title defense in Baltimore. The 2004 Olympic gold medalist (for Cuba) was considered a rising star in the sport before he lost to Terence Crawford in 2014. From there, he fought less frequently and lost momentum. But he looked impressive in his second-round stoppage of the faded Martinez and said after the fight he wanted a matchup with Davis.
Davis (22-0 with 21 knockouts) defended his 130-pound title before a raucous, sellout crowd at Royal Farms Arena on July 27. His second-round knockout of Ricardo Nunez was his second successful defense of the title he won in April 2018.
After the homecoming victory, Davis and promoter Floyd Maywether Jr. said they wanted a 130-pound unification fight with Tevin Farmer. But that bout proved difficult to make because Farmer is co-promoted by Eddie Hearn and fights on the steaming channel DAZN, while Davis is affiliated with Premier Boxing Champions and fights on Showtime.
Davis has said his decision to move up in weight has nothing to do with his past difficulties on the scale. He lost his first world title in Aug. 2017, when he failed to make the 130-pound limit for his fight against Francisco Fonseca. But he made weight for his recent defense against Nunez with no apparent difficulty and has said he could fight at 130 pounds again if the right match-up comes together.