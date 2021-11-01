Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis to face new opponent in Dec. 5 pay-per-view bout

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis will face a new opponent in his Dec. 5 headlining appearance on Showtime pay-per-view after his scheduled foe, Rolando Romero, was removed from the card because he is facing sexual assault allegations.
A Showtime spokesman confirmed that Davis will have a new opponent, with several outlets reporting that lightweight contender Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 knockouts) is likely to replace Romero.
Last week, a woman accused Romero of assaulting her, describing the alleged incident on social media and in a subsequent Sports Illustrated interview. Police in Henderson, Nevada, have told multiple news outlets they are investigating a reported incident involving Romero.
Though the 5-foot-4 Cruz, nicknamed “Pitbull,” would not present the same size difficulties as the 5-foot-8 Romero, he’s regarded as a more polished boxer with better wins — most recently a June 19 decision over Francisco Vargas — on his record. The 23-year-old Mexican’s lone defeat came in 2016.
The undefeated Davis, who holds the World Boxing Association lightweight and super lightweight titles, will seek his 17th straight knockout. He finished 140-pound contender Mario Barrios in the 11th round in his last fight in June.
Davis, meanwhile, is awaiting court dates in South Florida and Baltimore. He has a hearing scheduled for December in Miami-Dade County on misdemeanor battery charges related to a February 2020 incident at a charity basketball game. A hearing on hit-and-run charges in Baltimore was recently postponed until next spring.