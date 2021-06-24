Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis risks jumping two weight classes to face Mario Barrios as he pursues boxing greatness

“What makes this fight intriguing is that he jumped all the way up and is taking on a definitely good 140-pounder,” said Showtime analyst Al Bernstein, who will help call the pay-per-view. “Davis is a terrific fighter. If you just put them side by side and ask who do you think is a better fighter, more people would pick ‘Tank’ Davis, but what creates the element of doubt is that Barrios is taller, bigger and has been fighting at a higher weight class. That part could be a little daunting.”