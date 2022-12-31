Woman says Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis did not harm her; couple is undergoing counseling

The woman who alleged that Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis assaulted her this week in Parkland, Florida, now says she and her daughter were never harmed and that the couple is undergoing counseling.

In a statement issued Friday through her lawyer, the woman, identified as “D.P.” in a court filing, said the state of the couple’s relationship “has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.”

The situation, she said, “was the last thing I wanted to be made public.”

But the argument led to her frantically calling 911 for help on Tuesday, telling an operator that Davis, 28, was trying to kill her at the boxer’s home in Parkland.

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to the call wrote in an arrest affidavit that Davis allegedly struck the victim “on the right side of her head with a closed hand type slap,” causing “a small abrasion” to the inside of the woman’s lip.

Davis was jailed and released on $1,000 bond Wednesday.

But now, according to the woman, whose name has been withheld by authorities under the state’s Marsy’s Law, said she and Davis “have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives.”

“I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us,” the woman’s statement says.

Her lawyer, Lindsay Lawrence Chase of Fort Lauderdale, had no additional comment.

Davis, who denied any wrongdoing in a social media post, could not be reached for comment Friday evening. He is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia in Washington on Jan. 7 and had been training in South Florida. It was not immediately clear whether the new charge against Davis (27-0, 25 knockouts) would prevent him from headlining the Showtime pay-per-view card at Washington’s Capital One Arena.

The domestic violence charge against him, however, remains in place, according to Broward County court records.