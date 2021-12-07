Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis defeats Isaac Cruz by unanimous decision in rugged fight

Davis, 27, drew a crowd of 15,850 to the Staples Center in Los Angeles as he headlined a Showtime pay-per-view for the third time. He has become one of the sport’s most reliable attractions, and after his victory, fans quickly began speculating about potential fights with other popular lightweights such as Ryan Garcia, George Kambosos and Devin Haney. In his post-fight interview, Davis said those opponents would be “easy work” and proclaimed himself “top dog” in the 135-pound weight class.