Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis set to appear in Virginia court May 6 after signing arrest warrant

In a statement posted to Twitter, Baltimore-based boxer Gervonta Davis said he has signed the arrest warrant recently issued for him by a Fairfax County, Va., magistrate and has agreed to appear in court.

Davis is scheduled to appear in Fairfax County District Court on May 6 to face a misdemeanor assault charge in connection with an alleged altercation on Feb. 17 at a Virginia mall. According to court records, he was released on summons.

Fairfax County Police said they had initially been unable to contact Davis, 24, after the warrant was issued Feb. 27.

“I was not attempting to avoid being served with the warrant,” Davis said in the statement. “In fact as soon as I was made aware of the warrant, I told my attorney to contact the Fairfax Virginia Police Department to address this matter.”

The warrant was based on sworn testimony from the alleged victim, Fairfax County Police said. It was not issued based on police testimony, though Fairfax County Police did respond to the alleged altercation at Tysons Galleria in McLean, Va.

The misdemeanor assault charge carries maximum penalties of one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Davis, who defended his World Boxing Association super featherweight championship Feb. 9, concluded his statement by saying: “I’m eager to put this matter behind me and continue my career.”

