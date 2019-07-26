On eve of Gervonta Davis’ fight in Baltimore, this week’s boxing deaths offer stark reminder of sport’s risks

Punch after punch crashed against his head and body — 319 in all — but after 11 rounds, he wanted to press on last weekend at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. Trainer James “Buddy” McGirt stopped the fight, hoping to save the 28-year-old Russian from himself. But Dadashev could not walk to the locker room on his own power and began vomiting as medical officials helped him onto a gurney. He lost consciousness in an ambulance on the way to a Prince George’s County hospital, underwent emergency surgery to relieve bleeding and pressure on his brain and died from his injuries Tuesday morning.