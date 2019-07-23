For boxer Gervonta Davis, Baltimore homecoming fight is a chance to ‘show them anything is possible’

One of Davis’ nicknames is “The One,” and at age 24, he moves like a man who believes he should be at the center of every room. But it’s not hard for him to flash back and look through the eyes of a 7-year-old boy who raced to this same West Baltimore gym every afternoon it was open. That kid was not fueled by fantasies of world titles, violent knockouts or adoring crowds. He would not have believed this scene, with all the attendant hoopla. The Upton Boxing Center drew him like a magnet because it was the one place he consistently felt loved, by his longtime trainer Calvin Ford and many others.