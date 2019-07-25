Gervonta Davis’ homecoming fight brings attention to Baltimore’s overlooked boxing history

The city’s boxing culture thrived in his wake, with fighters such as the 5-foot-1 Kid Williams, hard-punching George “K.O.” Chaney and Harry Jeffra building Hall of Fame careers. They often served as heroes to the immigrant communities from which they hailed. And venues such as the Coliseum on North Monroe St. were well-known to the city’s sports fans. But the flow of champions waned in the middle part of last century.