Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis arrested and charged with domestic violence in South Florida

Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday in South Florida and charged with causing bodily harm in a domestic violence incident, according to online records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis, 28, was in jail early Wednesday, according to online records, but no further information was immediately available as he awaited a bond hearing. A representative for the fighter did not respond to a request for comment. Davis is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia in Washington on Jan. 7 and had been training in South Florida.

(Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

He is already awaiting a Feb. 16 trial on hit-and-run charges in Baltimore after a judge rejected a plea agreement under which the boxer would have avoided jail time.

Earlier this month, a Miami-Dade County judge closed a battery case against Davis in connection with a February 2020 incident in which he was accused of harming the mother of his daughter at a charity basketball game. The case was listed as nolle prosequi, according to Miami-Dade court records, meaning prosecutors declined to pursue it.

It was not immediately clear whether the new charge against Davis (27-0, 25 knockouts) would prevent him from headlining the Jan. 7 Showtime pay-per-view card against Garcia at Washington’s Capital One Arena. That bout is considered a tuneup for the biggest fight of Davis’ career in the spring against Ryan Garcia.