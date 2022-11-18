Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis says he will face Hector Luis Garcia in Jan. 7 tune-up in Washington

A day after he announced he will meet Ryan Garcia in a spring superfight, Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis revealed his opponent for a Jan. 7 tune-up bout in Washington: 130-pound champion Hector Luis Garcia.

The undefeated Davis, who has not fought since he knocked out Rolando Romero in May, will face Hector Luis Garcia at Capital One Arena in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday.

Though he will move up a weight class to challenge for Davis’ World Boxing Association lightweight title, the 31-year-old Garcia is an accomplished southpaw with 16 wins (10 by knockout) and three no contests in 19 professional fights. He holds the WBA super featherweight title and represented the Dominican Republic as a 2016 Olympian.

With 25 knockouts in his 27 victories, the naturally larger Davis, 28, will enter the fight with a significant power advantage. This will be the West Baltimore native’s first bout in his home region since he knocked out Ricardo Nunez in front of a sellout crowd at Royal Farms Arena in July 2019.