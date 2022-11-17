Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis says he will face Ryan Garcia in the biggest fight of his career

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will fight Ryan Garcia in a fervently anticipated matchup between two of the sport’s most popular young stars, both fighters announced Thursday on social media.

Davis said he will fight Jan. 7 against an unspecified opponent before taking on the undefeated Garcia in the main event of a pay-per-view card produced by Showtime. ESPN reported the event will take place in Las Vegas in April, with a weight limit of 136 pounds. Representatives for the networks and fighters did not immediately confirm those details.

“I’ll be back in the ring Jan 7 stay tuned for more details!” Davis wrote on Twitter. “After that it’s me and Ryan signed sealed delivered … done deal!”

Gervonta Davis, right, poses for photographs after a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout against Rolando Romero on May 29 in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The fighters had traded trash talk for more than a year as fans complained that neither was willing to risk facing an elite opponent and as negotiations between the two sides proved complicated. They never stopped pumping up the rivalry as they tried to build a rare superfight between undefeated champions.

“I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place — I want it more than anything right now,” Garcia (23-0, 19 knockouts) said on Twitter. “I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world.”

Both fighters have held world titles — Davis, 28, is the current World Boxing Association lightweight champion and Garcia, 24, was the World Boxing Council interim lightweight champion last year before taking a break to focus on his mental health — and both possess knockout power. Both are proven draws with large social-media followings.

“Done deal. It’s on,” Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza said on Twitter. “All credit to Tank and Ryan. Lots of obstacles along the way, but they both stayed the course to give the fans the fight they want.”

“The fans have been crystal clear that the fight they want is Ryan versus Tank,” Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, said on Twitter. “Golden Boy Promotions and I are proud to be leading the drive to get this fight signed and are excited to get a deal finalized ASAP. It’s high time that those outside the ring stop getting in the way of those who want nothing more than to get into the ring and fight. Our motto has always been that the fans come first, and this is just another example of how we’re leading by example.”

Before the biggest fight of his career, Davis (27-0, 25 knockouts) will face a trial, which, according to court records, was pushed back from Dec. 12 to Feb. 16 in Baltimore Circuit Court on hit-and-run charges stemming from a November 2020 crash. A judge rejected a plea offer from prosecutors that would have allowed Davis to avoid jail time in the case.