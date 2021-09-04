Maryland’s Frances Tiafoe upsets No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev to reach fourth round of U.S. Open

Tiafoe, a native of Riverdale in Prince George’s County and a product of the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, had experienced five-set heartbreak before at Flushing Meadows. He lost to John Isner in 2016, Roger Federer in 2017 and Alexander Zverev in 2019 in five. Not this time. The 23-year-old fan favorite stripped off his shirt and celebrated with fans, before he sat on the bench and shook his head at his accomplishment.