Marylander Tiafoe beats Seppi in five sets at Australian Open, reaches Round of 16 in Slam event for first time

Frances Tiafoe has advanced to the fourth round at Melbourne Park, his first appearance in the Round of 16 at any Grand Slam.

The 20-year-old American from Riverdale in Prince George’s County beat 34-year-old Andreas Seppi, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, on Court 3, where matches began 2 1/2 hours late because of morning rain.

The No. 39-ranked Tiafoe, an alumnus of the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, beat fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson in four sets in the second round, and followed it up with a biceps-slapping celebration that drew plenty of attention.

He will next play 20th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Thomas Fabbiano, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4, earlier Friday.