The Sooners are the second-lowest ranked one-loss Power 5 team, ahead of only No. 19 Wake Forest. The loss to Kansas State was a major setback, and with the Big 12 only offering Baylor and Oklahoma State — plus the team Oklahoma will likely face in the conference title game — as future ranked opponents, there might not be enough time left for the Sooners to build a playoff resume. The best hope for Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts and Co. is to crush the competition and leave no doubt it’s one of the strongest teams in the country and that the loss to the Wildcats was a fluke. If Oklahoma so much as struggles the rest of the way, especially against an inferior opponent, that could seal its fate as a team outside the top four.