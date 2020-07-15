FC Baltimore Christos set to return to play in Mid-Atlantic NISA Independent Cup

Positive coronavirus tests in other leagues have kept teams off the field. The Orlando Pride were forced to withdraw from the NWSL Challenge Cup after six players and four staff members were found to have the virus. Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for COVID-19. But the English Premier League tested 2,250 players from June 22 to June 28 with only one person coming up positive.