SLYE ON WATCH: The Panthers are sticking with kicker Joey Slye this week despite the rookie missing two extra points and a go-ahead field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter last week against the Saints. The team had signed Greg Joseph to the practice squad earlier in the week. Slye said the problem is his plant foot was “too deep” in his motion, which has been causing his kicks to sail to the right. “I purposely have to slow myself down,” Slye said. Rivera said the team is trying to be patient with Slye but as for his future, he said, “We’ll see.”