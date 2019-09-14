Advertisement

Maryland college football roundup: City graduate Nah’shon Godfrey leads McDaniel past Moravian

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 14, 2019 | 6:10 PM

McDaniel’s defense forced seven turnovers and the offense scored the final 10 points, including a touchdown in the back corner of the end zone with 12 seconds remaining for a 13-10 win over Moravian in the Centennial Conference opener.

The Green Terror (2-0) was led by Nah’shon Godfrey (City), who made nine tackles, including a sack, two interceptions and a pass breakup.

Nick Alberto capped an eight-catch day with a nine-year touchdown in the back corner of the end zone for the game-winning score with 12 seconds left.

Frostburg Sate 52, Concord 14: Gavin Lavat ran for three first-half touchdowns to power the Bobcats (2-0). Lavat, an Edgewarter resident who played at DeMatha, finished with 141 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Salisbury 24, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 19: The host Sea Gulls (2-0) built a 24-0 lead and held on for the win. Chad Gleason rushed for 113 yards on seven carries and Michael Fowler (Perry Hall), Hopeton Mair and Damien King had touchdowns for Salisbury.

