‘Gentleman’s gentleman’ Ed Kelly of Catonsville to be inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Former official Thomas Gaylin was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2001, but he has long maintained that colleague and mentor Ed Kelly should have joined that elite group before he did.

“I would never have been inducted if not for Ed Kelly,” said Gaylin, who wrestled at Perry Hall High and Towson State (now called Towson University). “Never in a million years. I had mixed emotions about it all the time because I felt that Ed should have been inducted about probably 20 years before me.”

Joy will replace agitation this weekend when Kelly, who grew up in Baltimore and lives in Catonsville, will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Oklahoma, as a Meritorious Official.

Kelly, who will turn 89 in July, is part of an eight-member class that includes the late Jimmy Jackson, who paired with Lee Kemp to become the first Black wrestlers to win three NCAA championships in 1978; Patricia Miranda, who was the first American woman to capture an Olympic medal in wrestling (bronze at the 2004 Games in Athens); and Bob Bowlsby, who wrestled at Minnesota State Moorhead and served as commissioner of the Big 12 for a decade.

“When you look at that group of people who are being inducted, I was a referee,” Kelly said. “I won some championships, but that was nothing compared to what these people accomplished. So I feel really honored to be considered with this group of people.”

Ed Kelly, who grew up in the Irvington neighborhood of Baltimore, was a wrestling official for 27 years. He's part of the eight-member class to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. (Courtesy of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame)

Lee Roy Smith, executive director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame since 2004, noted that Kelly was one of five finalists pulled from a pool of 20 candidates. He recalled Kelly officiating the 134-pound NCAA title match in 1985 between his younger brother and current Oklahoma State coach John and former Wisconsin wrestler and current Ohio congressman Jim Jordan that the latter won, 7-4.

“There was no dispute about the calls and the match,” Lee Roy Smith said. “He blended right in. He didn’t make himself that recognizable in that match and didn’t have to, didn’t choose to. So you really do appreciate those types of officials. That’s the best of the best, and that’s what Ed was and is.”

Kelly grew up in the Irvington neighborhood of Baltimore and attended Mount Saint Joseph and Loyola before it became Loyola Maryland. He said he began wrestling in 1947. “Being on the playgrounds, I found out pretty early on that I wasn’t going to be a football or basketball player,” he quipped.

At Loyola, Kelly earned the Mason-Dixon Conference title at 137 pounds in 1954 en route to being named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. After graduating in 1956, he began a decadeslong teaching career that took him to high schools such as Catonsville, Dundalk and Woodlawn and ended in 1990 after 13 years as the chair of the counseling department at Catonsville.

After a short-lived tenure as the Comets wrestling coach, Kelly started officiating in 1960, working his way up the sport’s ladder through youth league, high school and community college matches. He found his niche as an official, saying, “It fit me like a glove.”

Ed Kelly started officiating in 1960, working his way up the sport’s ladder through youth league, high school and community college matches. (Courtesy of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame)

Bruce Malinowski, who wrestled at Kenwood, coached at Overlea and joined Kelly as an official, said Kelly had a calming influence when he showed up for matches.

“When he would walk onto the mat, you knew he was the ultimate professional as a referee,” said Malinowski, now the athletic director at Overlea. “The best compliment I can give any official is if my sons were wrestling, I would want Mr. Kelly to be their official. He’s a gentleman’s gentleman.”

Kelly was the head official for the first eight Maryland high school state wrestling championships from 1970 to 1977 and an official for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, the Virginia Duals and the NCAA Division I Championships. He was president of the Maryland Wrestling Officials Association (MWOA) from 1961 to 1962 and 1979 to 1981 before retiring from officiating in 1987. That decision did not sit well with some.

“I had people ask me, ‘Why are you retiring? You’re at the top of your game,’” he said. “But my wife had supported me all of those years and had been home with the kids all by herself, and I made the decision to retire.”

Retirement did not last very long. Two years later, the NCAA asked Kelly to serve as an evaluator of officials for the Division I Championships, and he remained in that role until 2011.

Kelly was respected by many. Both Gaylin and Malinowski said they could not recall him getting into disputes with coaches or fans, and Gaylin said Kelly impressed upon him that officials must listen to coaches.

“He instilled in me that you need to show respect to coaches because they’re ultimately the ones that put in the most time,” he said. “They’re battling for their kids, they’re battling for their investment, and in some cases, they’re battling for their jobs, and you need to respect that and understand that premise when you’re confronted by a coach.”

Kelly said the only time he kicked a coach out of the gym involved Oklahoma’s Stan Abel, and he did it only after Abel cursed at him. Otherwise, Kelly said he went out of his way to engage coaches in conversation.

“I didn’t act like, ‘Hey, man, I’m the guy out here making the calls. So you just sit down,’” Kelly said. “I talked to them. I would say, ‘Look, here is why I made the call,’ and I would explain the situation.”

Since 1994, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame has inducted officials annually with more than 50 currently in the Hall. Smith, the executive director, said officials are just as important as wrestlers and coaches.

“You don’t have the sport if you don’t have somebody officiating,” he said. “They are integral. What I have come to appreciate about the officials that we honor at the highest level is that one of the common themes you hear from these outstanding officials is that they really don’t want to be noticed. They feel like they’ve done a great job when nobody knows who officiates the match.”