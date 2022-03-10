Johns Hopkins wrestler Dominick Reyes takes school-record 48-match win streak into NCAA Division III championships

Friend or foe, Johns Hopkins wrestler Dominick Reyes treats everyone the same on the mat.
Just ask fellow senior Joe Paul, one of Reyes’ close friends and frequent training partner for three years despite wrestling at 174 pounds — one weight class higher than Reyes’. In summer 2020, Reyes broke Paul’s nose, and they have given each other black eyes several times.
“It’s crazy,” Paul said with a laugh. “The crazy thing about it is, we’re friends outside of the wrestling room. But on the mat, it’s competitive. We’re mean to each other, and unfortunately, I get the worst end of that most times. But it’s good for both of us. That’s how we got better.”
Reyes did not dispute Paul’s description.
“I said, ‘Joe, you’ve got to make sure that you tuck your head next time,’” he said. “It’s all out of love. Joe especially, he’s very resilient.”
That attitude and the sessions with Paul help explain why Reyes is a serious title contender at the NCAA Division III wrestling championships Friday and Saturday at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The 22-year-old Baltimore native and Loyola Blakefield graduate is ranked No. 2 in the country at 165 pounds after going undefeated in 24 matches this winter and capturing his second straight Centennial Conference and NCAA regional championships. He’ll ride into the season’s final event on a school-record 48-match winning streak.
Blue Jays coach Keith Norris said Reyes’ physical abilities are complemented by a certain mental acuity.
“He’s very talented, and he’s been wrestling for a long time,” Norris said. “But I think his biggest asset is, he’s a student of the game. He’s watching video all the time. He’s reading books to enlighten himself, he’s always looking to improve himself to be the best wrestler he can be. So I’m not sure it’s about wins or losses to him. It’s about being the best he can be.”
Success in wrestling didn’t seem tangible in the beginning. Enamored with professional wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and Kane, Reyes, then a third grader, asked his mother Samantha Reyes to sign him up for the Lansdowne Gators Wrestling Club after he saw a flyer for the team.
But Reyes said he did not win a match in his first two years and was frequently beaten by younger brother Deshawn Strand, who was five pounds lighter and is 18 months younger.
“Losing in wrestling hurt a lot more than losing in football because you could kind of transfer the blame to the rest of the team,” he recalled. “But in wrestling when I lost, it hurt a whole lot. … I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to get better at this sport. I am bad.’”
When the family moved to Woodlawn, Reyes joined the Woodlawn Wolfpack and learned under the tutelage of longtime coach Walter Johnson. Reyes improved over time and went 33-5 as a senior with the Dons to win the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament title at 152 pounds.
Hardly recruited, Reyes applied to several colleges but chose Johns Hopkins because the Baltimore institution accepted his application before the other schools replied and because of the university’s academic reputation.
After his first two seasons with a combined record of 52-22 that included becoming just the fourth freshman in program history to qualify for the NCAA championships and tying the school record for most wins by a freshman (30), Reyes enjoyed perhaps his best season as a junior in 2019-20.
He went 34-2, set a program mark for winning percentage in a season at .944, was ranked No. 9 in the country and claimed his first Centennial Conference and NCAA regional titles. But just days before he was set to compete for a national championship, the coronavirus pandemic struck, the NCAA tournament was canceled and Reyes flew home.
As the pandemic continued and Johns Hopkins canceled winter sports, Reyes and roommate and senior heavyweight Hank Behaeghel made the decision to take a gap year in 2020-21. They rented a house in Baltimore where they installed wrestling mats in a basement with a 6-foot-high ceiling and nails jutting out from the ceiling and walls.
When Reyes was finished working at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in the neural-behavioral unit as a clinical assistant and behavioral data specialist, he and Behaeghel found Brazilian jiujitsu gyms to fortify their training.
“There’s no way in hell I would have been waking up by myself at 4:30 in the morning to go downstairs and lift,” Reyes said. “But when you’ve got someone who is expecting you to be there, that’s a major incentive to get out of bed and get this workout in before you go to work.”
Paul said Reyes’ quickness and technique make him a formidable opponent for anyone, even someone in a weight class above his, such as Paul. He laughed when asked if they take it easy on each other.
“We have a mutual understanding that if you have a bad day, the other person isn’t going to take it easy,” Paul said. “They’re just going to keep pushing you, and that’s how we’ve gotten better. Generally, I have bad days, and Dom beats me up, but the few times he’s had bad days, I never know whether to push him and be mean to him a little bit or ease off the gas. But he’s told me after practice, ‘Don’t ever do that again. Make sure you push me in practice.’”
Reyes said he expects Paul to give no leeway when they train because he knows his opponents will not be generous either.
“Never let off the gas when I’m breaking,” Reyes explained of his approach. “Don’t feel sorry for me. Go ahead and keep pushing me because it’s either I give up or I’ve got to pick myself up and go push myself.”
That mentality has served Reyes well as he has dealt with a litany of injuries this season ranging from a partially torn meniscus and ACL in his left knee and a hairline fracture of his ribs. The ailments added a degree of difficulty to his 48-match winning streak, but Reyes said he doesn’t concern himself with that.
“I try to keep the additional pressures outside of my head,” he said. “I try to keep them away because going out for a wrestling match is nerve-wracking enough. So I try to clear my head before I go out to the wrestling mat. It’s easy for pressure to build up when you’re thinking about a range of things. So I try not to think about it.”
Norris said Reyes’ development as a wrestler includes growth in his own self-confidence.
“He’s always hard on himself,” Norris said. “At times, he would get down on himself if he didn’t hit the move perfectly or if he didn’t win the match the way he thought he was going to win the match. It wasn’t like he lacked confidence. He just has grown to understand that it might not be pretty, but a win is a win. … I think now he’s understanding to give himself grace.”
Reyes is scheduled to graduate in two months with a bachelor’s in cognitive science. So this weekend’s tournament will be the final one of his career. That — and not completing his career with an NCAA title — is what drives him.
“I’m excited just to leave it all on the mat, and I just want to make sure that after this tournament, I am content with my effort,” he said. “That’s the only thing I can control. I want to make sure that I left every ounce out on that mat and am happy to look back on my career and say, ‘I wouldn’t change a thing.’ So I’m not eager to win a national championship, just eager to wrestle one last time while my body allows.”
NCAA Division III wrestling championships
at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Friday to Saturday