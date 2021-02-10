xml:space="preserve">
Marylander Frances Tiafoe loses in four sets to top seed Novak Djokovic in second round of Australian Open

Associated Press
Feb 10, 2021 3:03 AM

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic fended off a spirited challenge from Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the Australian Open, beating the 23-year-old Marylander, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3, in a 3 1/2-hour match.

Both players were on serve in the fourth set and looked headed for another tiebreaker when Tiafoe, from Riverdale in Prince George’s County, was given a time violation on his serve. He lost his temper — and then his serve — to fall behind 3-4. He didn’t win another game in the match.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is congratulated by United States' Frances Tiafoe after winning their second-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic is congratulated by United States' Frances Tiafoe after winning their second-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Though Tiafoe played an aggressive match, Djokovic was better when it mattered. He had the edge in terms of winners (56-49) and converted five break points to just two for Tiafoe.

Djokovic had only lost in the second round once at Melbourne Park, against Denis Istomin in 2017.

