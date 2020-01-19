Kionna Jeter, Nukiya Mayo lift Towson women’s basketball to fourth straight win

Kionna Jeter scored 21 points and Nukiya Mayo posted a double double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to help the visiting Towson women’s basketball team beat UNC-Wilmington, 62-41, on Sunday.
The Tigers (8-8, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association) held the Seahawks (5-12, 2-4) to just five points through the first 10 minutes en route to their fourth straight victory.
Towson returns home to host Northeastern on Friday and Hofstra on Sunday.
More women’s college basketball: No. 20 Maryland (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) will host No. 15 Indiana (14-4, 4-2) on Monday at 8 p.m. at the Xfinity Center for Blair Watson Bobblehead Night. All fans in attendance will receive a scratch-off ticket upon entry and 400 will take home a Blair Watson bobblehead. Maryland will hit the road to take on Illinois (10-5, 1-7) on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Professional bull riding: As the only rider to go 3-for-3 inside Royal Farms Arena, Fabiano Vieira dominated the first Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in Baltimore, winning the Baltimore Invitational on Saturday. One of 14 riders to record a score on the opening night of competition, the veteran Brazilian was quick to put points on the board in Round 1, covering Blue Heat (3J Ranch) for 82.5 points. He then climbed the leaderboard in Round 2 when he recorded his second 8-second effort of the Charm City event, covering Lil Bit Crazy (Harrison/Swearingen/Berger) for 84 points. Vieira’s perfect performance was then punctuated with an 84.5-point ride aboard Big John (CBT 2/Sho-Me Rodeo) in the championship round. Vieira earned $5,500 in addition to 35 world points, surging to No. 19 in the world standings. He trails No. 1 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) by 183.5 world points. Devon Weaver (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) was second, netting $4,400 and 28.5 world points. Third was Brazilian Carlos Gomes Junior. The Baltimore Invitational was also a stop on the 2020 Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge. On Friday night, GT Bucking Bulls won the performance with 273.59 points courtesy of the trips notched by Badger, Dos Equis and Crossover. On Saturday, Team Alaska emerged victorious with 273.67 points after Bomber, Freakin Wicked and Dang It dazzled the crowd.
Horse racing: Laurel Park will host a special eight-race Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday program Monday, Jan. 20 featuring a carryover of $3,047.74 in the $1 Super Hi-5 wager. First-race post time is 12:25 p.m. The Super Hi-5 begins in Race 2, a starter optional claimer for 3-year-olds sprinting 6 furlongs on the main track. Monday’s Rainbow 6 sequence kicks off with a $40,000 maiden special weight for 4-year-olds and up in Race 3 that drew a field of eight topped by 2-1 program favorite Fast Master, a $275,000 2-year-old in training purchase in 2018 making his fourth career start. Jockey Victor Carrasco has two mounts Monday as he moves closer to 1,000 career victories. He earned win No. 997 with Harpers First Ride ($6) in Sunday’s fourth race. ... Trainers Claudio Gonzalez and Jamie Ness each had two winners Sunday. Gonzalez won with Ankle Monitor ($3.40) in Race 2 and Harpers First Ride ($6) in Race 4, while Ness was first with It’s a Journey ($9.80) in Race 6 and Too Much Minutia ($3.40) in Race 8.