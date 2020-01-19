Kionna Jeter, Nukiya Mayo lift Towson women’s basketball to fourth straight win

Professional bull riding: As the only rider to go 3-for-3 inside Royal Farms Arena, Fabiano Vieira dominated the first Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in Baltimore, winning the Baltimore Invitational on Saturday. One of 14 riders to record a score on the opening night of competition, the veteran Brazilian was quick to put points on the board in Round 1, covering Blue Heat (3J Ranch) for 82.5 points. He then climbed the leaderboard in Round 2 when he recorded his second 8-second effort of the Charm City event, covering Lil Bit Crazy (Harrison/Swearingen/Berger) for 84 points. Vieira’s perfect performance was then punctuated with an 84.5-point ride aboard Big John (CBT 2/Sho-Me Rodeo) in the championship round. Vieira earned $5,500 in addition to 35 world points, surging to No. 19 in the world standings. He trails No. 1 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) by 183.5 world points. Devon Weaver (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) was second, netting $4,400 and 28.5 world points. Third was Brazilian Carlos Gomes Junior. The Baltimore Invitational was also a stop on the 2020 Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge. On Friday night, GT Bucking Bulls won the performance with 273.59 points courtesy of the trips notched by Badger, Dos Equis and Crossover. On Saturday, Team Alaska emerged victorious with 273.67 points after Bomber, Freakin Wicked and Dang It dazzled the crowd.