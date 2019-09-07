Bowie State, McDaniel win football openers

Bowie State, the defending Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association champion, opened the season on the road at American International on Saturday afternoon and used a huge third quarter surge to claim a 34-20 victory.
Junior Ja’rome Johnson came off the Bulldogs’ bench late in the second quarter to take over at quarterback and finished the game with 230 yards of total offense (58 passing and 172 rushing) and scored two touchdowns. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deron Smith caught three passes for a team-high 41 yards, while senior DuShon David added three catches for 13 yards.
The Bulldogs held American International to just 144 total yards. Redshirt senior Anthony Howard led BSU with eight total tackles (six solo). Redshirt sophomore Joshua Pryor added six total tackles, while redshirt freshman Jonathan Ross contributed with five tackles.
<< McDaniel scored 24 straight points over a 28-minute span for a 24-14 victory over Misericordia in its season opener. Eisley Kim had a 10-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to go with a pair of tackles on special teams to lead the Green Terror. Aaron Pray III had three punt returns for 76 yards, setting up each of the first two touchdowns with big returns and Jarius Ransom led a balanced McDaniel defense with 11 tackles, including a pair of sacks.
Men’s college soccer: The offense erupted for 22nd-ranked Johns Hopkins in a 5-2 win over Washington & Lee in the first game of the Blue Jay Invitational on Saturday afternoon. Alex Whamond scored twice for the Blue Jays.
Women’s college soccer: Molly Reich and Emily Maheras scored for Johns Hopkins as they played Stevens to 2-2 draw.
<< Sophomore forward Erin O’Reilly scored a pair of goals as visiting Washington College moved to 3-0 with a 2-0 win over Rutgers-Camden.
<< Megan Henderson’s goal sent McDaniel to a 1-0 victory over York.
College field hockey: McKenzie Mitchell scored on a penalty stroke and No. 7 Salisbury took down the No. 4 Messiah Falcons, 2-1.
Women’s college rugby: Mount St. Mary’s used a strong second half to overcome American International, 19-17. Jenna Lewaren, Taylor Mensah, and Jalana Garcia each had a try for the Mountaineers.