Bowie State, McDaniel win football openers

<< McDaniel scored 24 straight points over a 28-minute span for a 24-14 victory over Misericordia in its season opener. Eisley Kim had a 10-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to go with a pair of tackles on special teams to lead the Green Terror. Aaron Pray III had three punt returns for 76 yards, setting up each of the first two touchdowns with big returns and Jarius Ransom led a balanced McDaniel defense with 11 tackles, including a pair of sacks.