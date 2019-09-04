Racing returns to Laurel Park for fall meet Friday

A nine-race program, with six races scheduled for Laurel’s turf course, will kick off the 61-day fall stand that concludes Dec. 29. Racing will be conducted Friday through Sunday in September and December and Thursday through Sunday in October and November. There will be no racing Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and special holiday programs Monday, Oct. 14 and Nov. 11 as well as Thursday, Nov. 28 and Dec. 26.