Loyola’s Anthony Zehyoue named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Horse racing: Each in search of their first stakes victory, stablemates Tiz He the One, undefeated in three career tries over the local surface, and American Power, a winner of his last three starts, are among a field of 10 entered for Saturday’s $75,000 Challedon at Laurel Park. Restricted to non-winners of a sweepstakes, the Challedon for 3-year-olds and up and the $75,000 Shine Again for fillies and mares 3 and older, both sprinting seven furlongs on the dirt, are among six stakes worth $600,000 in purses on Round 2 of Laurel’s September to Remember Stakes Festival.