Loyola’s Anthony Zehyoue named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Loyola Blakefield football coach Anthony Zehyoue was named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week.
Last Friday, the Dons (4-0) hosted Howard and behind a dominant offensive performance from junior quarterback Jordan Moore, senior running back Kaire Umoja and senior receiver Keegan Pross, Loyola defeated the visiting Lions, 40-28.
Loyola hosts Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Dons look to continue their unblemished record and push for their first undefeated season since the 2008 campaign.
Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Jets game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 12 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
The third of five Ravens RISE Showdowns takes place Friday at 7 p.m. and features Towson at Woodlawn. Both teams enter the game 2-1, as Woodlawn aims to avenge last year’s 14-12 defeat at the hands of the Generals.
College football: Johns Hopkins senior quarterback David Tammaro is a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation’s 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy. From the 185 semifinalists named, the NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, and each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments.
Horse racing: Each in search of their first stakes victory, stablemates Tiz He the One, undefeated in three career tries over the local surface, and American Power, a winner of his last three starts, are among a field of 10 entered for Saturday’s $75,000 Challedon at Laurel Park. Restricted to non-winners of a sweepstakes, the Challedon for 3-year-olds and up and the $75,000 Shine Again for fillies and mares 3 and older, both sprinting seven furlongs on the dirt, are among six stakes worth $600,000 in purses on Round 2 of Laurel’s September to Remember Stakes Festival.
Highlighting the 12-race program are the $150,000 Fasig-Tipton All Along for fillies and mares 3 and up at 1 1/16 miles on the grass and the $100,000 Japan Turf Cup for 3-year-olds and up going 1 ½ miles. They are joined by a pair of 5 ½-furlong turf sprints for juveniles, the $100,000 Anne Arundel County for fillies and $100,000 Howard County.