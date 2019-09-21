Maryland grad Matt Rambo lifts Whipsnakes to inaugural Premier Lacrosse League title

The 93rd running of the Futurity for 2-year-olds, and the 90th renewal of the Selima for 2-year-old fillies, both at 1 1/16 miles over Laurel’s turf course, led off Round 1 of the September to Remember Stakes Festival featuring eight stakes worth $1.3 million in purses and headlined by the $250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash (G3) and the $200,000 Baltimore-Washington International Turf Cup (G3).