Maryland grad Matt Rambo lifts Whipsnakes to inaugural Premier Lacrosse League title

Maryland graduate Matt Rambo scored 28 seconds into overtime as the Whipsnakes won the inaugural championship of the Premier Lacrosse League, defeating the Redwoods, 12-11, at Talen Energy Stadium in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Joe Walters (Maryland) scored with 1:36 remaining to give the Redwoods and improbable lead, capping a 9-1 run. However, Rambo, a Philadelphia native and the MVP of the PLL this season, responded in the closing 21 seconds to send the game to overtime.
Rambo, who led the league and goals this season, finished with three goals and three assists.
The game was a fitting finish for the PLL, co-founded this season by Johns Hopkins alum Paul Rabil, as 17 of 30 games were decided by one goal.
Horse racing: Isabelle Haskell de Tomaso’s homebred Irish Mias earned his first career win in style, scooting through an opening along the rail in mid-stretch and edging stablemate Torres Del Paine by a nose in Saturday’s $200,000 Fasig-Tipton Laurel Futurity at Laurel Park.
The 93rd running of the Futurity for 2-year-olds, and the 90th renewal of the Selima for 2-year-old fillies, both at 1 1/16 miles over Laurel’s turf course, led off Round 1 of the September to Remember Stakes Festival featuring eight stakes worth $1.3 million in purses and headlined by the $250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash (G3) and the $200,000 Baltimore-Washington International Turf Cup (G3).
Irish Mias’ victory completed a juvenile stakes sweep for trainer Graham Motion, who saddled Sharing to a popular triumph in the Selima two races earlier. It was first win for Motion in both the Futurity and Selima, which saw their purses doubled for 2019.
Women’s college volleyball: Several Loyola Maryland players posted career-high numbers, but New Hampshire held on for a 25-18, 24-26, 26-24, 25-23, 15-13 win at the Tiger Invitational. Abby Hamilton matched her career-best with a match-high 21 kills, while Cecylia Guye and Megan Bukala each had collegiate-best totals of nine kills.
College field hockey: Sophomore Abby Birk had a hand in three goals to lead eighth-ranked Johns Hopkins to a 5-1 win over undefeated Bryn Mawr on Saturday in both teams’ Centennial Conference opener.
<< St. Mary’s (7-0) continued its impressive start with a 4-2 victory on the road against Virginia Wesleyan (2-5).
Women’s college soccer: For the third time this season and third in the last four games, Stevenson junior Keegan Caffrey made at least 10 saves, but DeSales scored the game’s lone goal to escape with a 1-0 non-conference victory.