Four from Maryland qualify for national kayak fishing championship

David Burt of Salisbury caught a limit of more than 90 inches of bass to top 16 of Maryland’s best kayak fishermen on the lower Potomac River last Saturday to win the first Maryland Bass Nation Kayak Division state championship.
Burt and the four other top finishers — Josh Evans of Brunswick, Alex Fiolka of Mechanicsville, Ron Weimar of Frostburg and Jason Courtney of Ridgley, West Virginia, — qualified for the first Huk B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series National Championship being held in conjunction with the legendary Bassmaster Classic next March.
Anglers competed throughout the year within their individual Maryland Bass Nation-member clubs to earn a spot within the tournament. The event totaled over $1,700 in angler payouts. Anyone interested in joining a club, starting a club or qualifying for next year’s state championship should contact Adam Hugoboom at MBNKayakDivision@gmail.com.
Charity soccer: The Craig Willinger Fund will host the sixth annual Craig Willinger FootGolf Classic on Sept. 26 at the Craig Willinger Memorial FootGolf Course at Carroll Park Golf Course in Baltimore.
This year’s event features a modified format to accommodate social-distancing safety guidelines. Registration is $100 per foursome and includes a scheduled tee time, 12-pack of beer and a goody bag. For more information and to register, go to cwfund.org/footgolf.
The Craig Willinger Fund, formed in 2009, seeks to improve the lives of children and young adults stricken with cancer by providing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience world-class soccer —both domestically and abroad.