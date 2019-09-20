Terps announce two-game football series with UConn

The Maryland football program announced Thursday that it has agreed to a two-game series with Connecticut with games to be played in 2024 and 2026.
The Terps will host UConn, which is led by former Maryland coach Randy Edsall, in the opening game of the series on Aug. 31, 2024, before traveling to East Hartford to take on the Huskies on Sept. 12, 2026.
Maryland has won two of three all-time meetings against UConn. The Terps won the initial meeting between the programs in 1942 and picked up a 32-21 road win in 2013. The Huskies lone win in the series came in 2012, a 24-21 victory in College Park.
College wrestling: The USS Midway Museum will host the third-annual Battle on the Midway on Nov. 1 atop the flight deck of the famed aircraft carrier in San Diego. Twin duals are scheduled for the first time in the event’s brief history as Fresno State and Army will kick off the season in the opening match (9:30 p.m.), followed immediately thereafter by Navy facing Wisconsin. The event will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network.
Men’s college golf: Maryland senior Peter Knade capped his stellar performance this week with his third career Big Ten Golfer of the Week honor. Knade, a native of Easton, went 12 strokes under par overall and finished second at the VCU Invitational Tuesday in Richmond.
Women’s college golf: Following her record-breaking weekend, Navy’s Shannon Gould was named the Patriot League Women’s Golfer of the Week for the first time in her career. Gould won her first career tournament his past weekend with a 7-over par 217, which set the program record for fewest strokes in a 54-hole tournament.
Horse racing: Tom O’Grady’s Dirty, who has shown a distinct fondness for the Laurel Park turf, will be looking to clean up in Saturday’s $100,000 Laurel Dash presented by Fidelity First and Blackwell Real Estate. The Laurel Dash, a turf stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 5 ½ furlongs, will be one of eight stakes worth $1.3 million on the September to Remember card that will feature the $250,000 Xpressbet Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash (G3) and the $200,000 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup (G3).
Major League Lacrosse: The Chesapeake Bayhawks (9-6) will host the Denver Outlaws (9-6) on Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in their regular-season finale. Both teams have clinched berths in the postseason, but the winner of this game has the potential to become MLL’s top-seeded team for championship weekend.