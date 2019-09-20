Terps announce two-game football series with UConn

College wrestling: The USS Midway Museum will host the third-annual Battle on the Midway on Nov. 1 atop the flight deck of the famed aircraft carrier in San Diego. Twin duals are scheduled for the first time in the event’s brief history as Fresno State and Army will kick off the season in the opening match (9:30 p.m.), followed immediately thereafter by Navy facing Wisconsin. The event will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network.