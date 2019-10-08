Athletes Serving Athletes is sponsoring its 11th annual ASA RunFest on Saturday in Hunt Valley. All funds raised from ASA RunFest go directly to ASA’s WingMan Program to elevate the quality of life for individuals with limited mobility by empowering them to train for and participate in mainstream running events. RunFest consists of a 5k, 1 mile and a kid’s fun run as well as The Greene Turtle post-race village and a family fun zone. Free parking is available and all family fun zone activities are free. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. with the first race at 8:55 a.m. To register for RunFest, go to www.asa.run.