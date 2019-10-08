Athletes Serving Athletes is sponsoring its 11th annual ASA RunFest on Saturday in Hunt Valley. All funds raised from ASA RunFest go directly to ASA’s WingMan Program to elevate the quality of life for individuals with limited mobility by empowering them to train for and participate in mainstream running events. RunFest consists of a 5k, 1 mile and a kid’s fun run as well as The Greene Turtle post-race village and a family fun zone. Free parking is available and all family fun zone activities are free. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. with the first race at 8:55 a.m. To register for RunFest, go to www.asa.run.
The ASA WingMan Program is specifically designed to empower ASA Athletes to compete and cross the finish line in mainstream running events. WingMen work together to push ASA Athletes in adaptive joggers. As the WingMan Team works with the ASA Athlete in training and at racing events, a special sense of camaraderie and connection develops.
Major Arena Soccer League: The Baltimore Blast announced the re-signing of six year veteran defender Mike Deasel to a one-year contract extension. Deasel, 30, will be entering his seventh season of professional arena soccer, all with the Blast. Deasel has proven to be a durable option for the Blast in defense, having been the only Blast player to play in all 24 regular-season games last season. The veteran defender tied for the lead in blocked shots for the Blast last season with 18.
Horse racing: Three allowance races, a maiden special weight for juvenile fillies and a trio of events scheduled for its world-class turf course are on tap when live racing returns to Laurel Park with a 10-race program Friday. The four-day live race week will be capped by a special Columbus Day holiday program Monday.
<< Retired trainer Vincent “Vinnie” Blengs, the renowned New England horseman who stabled in Maryland during the 1990s, passed away Saturday in South Florida at the age of 90.
Men’s college soccer: Johns Hopkins swept the Centennial Conference weekly awards. Senior Achim Younker has been named the offensive player of the week while junior Xander LeFevre earned defensive player of the week honors.
Women’s college soccer: McDaniel junior Kristen Worry was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Men’s college cross country: Johns Hopkins junior Jared Pangallozzi earned Centennial Conference honors for his efforts in Saturday’s Louisville Classic.
College field hockey: Johns Hopkins junior Michaela Corvi was named the Centennial Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week.
Women’s college volleyball: Senior outside hitter Louisa Kishton of 16th-ranked Johns Hopkins was named the Centennial Conference Player of the Week.