McDonogh coach Hakeem Sule was named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week after leading the second-ranked Eagles (9-0) to a 25-22 overtime victory over Archbishop Spalding on Friday.
Coming off a rare losing season in 2018 (3-6), the Eagles have rebounded this year to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association “A” Conference playoffs.
McDonogh hosts Gilman on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the 104th meeting between the rivals, with Gilman leading the all-time series 61-37-5.
Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Jets game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 12 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
Horse racing: Laurel Park will resume its live race schedule with a 10-race Halloween program Thursday. First race post time is 12:25 p.m.
Racing and training had been suspended at Laurel since Oct. 24 due to a broken water pipe located on the track apron along the outer rail of the main track, which has been repaired.
Women’s college basketball: Maryland starts the season ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press preseason poll, released Wednesday. The Terrapins are in the preseason top five for the fifth time under coach Brenda Frese. Oregon leads the way at No. 1, with Baylor at No. 2, Stanford at No. 3 and Connecticut at No. 5.
Pro basketball: Broadneck graduate Gerald Stansburgy will return as head coach of the Baltimore Shuckers as they embark on their inaugural season in the M3B, a FIBA 3x3 endorsed tour, set to tip-off in March. For more information on M3B go to M3Bhoops.com and for information on FIBA 3x3 go to FIBA3x3.com.
Men’s college basketball: Johns Hopkins was picked to finish second in the Centennial Conference.