Carroll County’s Daniel Romanchuk posts fastest time in world for wheelchair race

Baltimore native and Carroll County resident Daniel Romanchuk raced his Virtual TCS New York City Marathon on Thursday, finishing in one hour, 13 minutes and 57 seconds. The time is a world-best marathon time for a men’s wheelchair race. He did the entire thing in a straight line course in Central Illinois.
The gold medal-winning Paralympian raced the the New York City Marathon, which was scheduled for Saturday, but had to be postponed because of the coronarvirus pandemic. More than 25,000 registrants were expected to run the race virtually.
Romanchuk is a U.S. Paralympian and two-time defending champion of the New York City Marathon wheelchair division. In 2018, he became the first American and youngest athlete ever to win the wheelchair division in New York at age 20.
Towson baseball: The Towson University baseball team and the Tiger Athletic Fund have established the Matt Golczewski Home Bullpen Memorial in honor of Matt Golczewski.
Golczewski, a Bel Air native who pitched for Towson from 2014-17, died from his battle with cancer in March after being diagnosed the previous year. He had graduated from Towson in 2017 with a degree in economics and finance and was working for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Delaware.
In Matt’s memory, the Golczewski family has made a donation for field improvements to Schuerholz Park as part of continuing renovations for the home of Towson baseball.
This year, Towson baseball started the Matt Golczewski Award for Pitching Staff Member of the Year. The recipient in 2020 is Austin Weber.
Maryland women’s basketball: Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese welcomed Jessica Imhof to the staff this week as the director of scouting and player development. Imhof comes to College Park after spending the 2019-20 season at North Carolina.
In her time at Chapel Hill, Imhof oversaw the program’s scouting responsibilities, organized team film, cut practice and game film, reviewed analytics, drew plays, and had an active role with the Tar Heels' offense and special situations.