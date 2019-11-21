Columbia native Wade Jackson signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Loyola Maryland men’s basketball program for the 2020-2021 season.
Jackson, who will play at Pallotti in Laurel this season, was a standout on the summer circuit, picking up honors that included All-Hoop Group Showcase League while helping the District Basketball Club reach the Elite Eight in the 17U division.
Jackson played for Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion Gonzaga last season, helping the Eagles to 28-9 record.
Women’s college lacrosse: Bucknell coach Remington Steele has announced his resignation. Steele coached the Bison for two seasons, posting a record of 7-26. He also serves as head coach of the Welsh Senior Women’s National Lacrosse Team, which captured a bronze medal at the 2019 European Championships in Israel this past summer.
College football: Noah Bailey, a sixth-grader at Old Mill Middle School South in Millersville, has been selected as the second finalist for the 2019 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl. As a finalist, Bailey will receive two complimentary tickets to attend this year’s Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, which will be played on Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The 3M Play to Win Award winner, which will be announced in December, will receive a prize package and the opportunity to be on the sidelines for the Military Bowl’s opening kickoff.
Noah’s father, Scott, is a West Point graduate who has served in the U.S. Army for 19 years. He is currently an acquisitions officer at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Noah is very active in STEM programs and clubs. He is a member of the Mathematics, Engineering & Science Achievement USA; his group’s project of building a storybook ride won a regional competition and finished second in the state of Maryland last year. He carries a 4.0 grade-point average.
>> Standing room only tickets are all that remain for Navy’s game Saturday against No. 25 SMU (9-1). Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Standing room only tickets are available for $30, $20 for ages 12 and under and can be purchased here: tinyurl.com/rzr8yhk.
>> Johns Hopkins football team, which will carry a 7-3 record into this week’s Centennial-MAC Bowl Series game at Stevenson, placed 10 players on the All-Centennial Conference team. Junior wide receiver Dawson Aichholz also was named to the Centennial Football All-Sportsmanship team. Earning first team honors are senior offensive lineman Joe Figueora, senior defensive lineman Mike Kalanik, junior defensive back Macauley Kilbane and sophomore wide receiver Harrison Wellmann. Second team selections for the Blue Jays include senior quarterback David Tammaro, junior linebacker Ryan Weed and junior wide receiver Ryan Hubley. Senior offensive lineman Frank Petracco, senior defensive lineman Corey Tull and senior place-kicker Mike Eberle round out JHU’ All-Centennial selections as they earned honorable mention status.
>> McDaniel’s Jarius Ransom was named to the All-Centennial Conference second team while Nah’shon Godfrey (City) was named honorable mention.
National Hockey League: The Washington Capitals recalled forwards Beck Malenstyn and Mike Sgarbossa, defenseman Tyler Lewington and goaltender Ilya Samsonov from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League and re-assigned goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Hershey.
Outdoors: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Piscataway-Conoy Tribe present the annual Greeting of the Geese at Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. This event celebrates the return of Canada geese to Maryland as part of their winter migration, and the role the Prince George’s County sanctuary plays in it.
The event features demonstrations of traditional Native American dances and crafts, and a presentation of ancient oyster roasting techniques. Activities will also include a guided hike through the sanctuary, hayrides, and a visit from Scales & Tales.
For more information, go to news.maryland.gov/dnr