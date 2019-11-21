College football: Noah Bailey, a sixth-grader at Old Mill Middle School South in Millersville, has been selected as the second finalist for the 2019 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl. As a finalist, Bailey will receive two complimentary tickets to attend this year’s Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, which will be played on Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The 3M Play to Win Award winner, which will be announced in December, will receive a prize package and the opportunity to be on the sidelines for the Military Bowl’s opening kickoff.