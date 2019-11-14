Wilde Lake football coach Brian Henderson was named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Henderson is the 10th and final recipient of the award in 2019.
On Friday, the eighth-seeded Wildecats (3-7) upset host and top-seeded River Hill, 14-10, in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Wilde Lake travels to the Manchester Valley Friday at 7 p.m. in the regional second round.
Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Jets game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 12 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
Horse racing: Marie Trombetta’s Newstome and Pappas Horse Racing Corp. and Charles Bartlett’s Raging Whiskey will bring their stakes-winning form to Maryland for the first time in Saturday’s $100,000 James F. Lewis III Stakes at Laurel Park. The eighth running of the Lewis for 2-year-olds and 23rd renewal of the $100,000 Warrior’s Reward Smart Halo for 2-year-old fillies, both at six furlongs, share top billing on a nine-race Military Family Appreciation Day program.
Military Family Appreciation Day will feature domestic beer and hot dogs for $2, imported beer and hamburgers for $3, special jump team and mounted national anthem presentations and a T-shirt giveaway with program purchase, while supplies last.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. with a first-race post time of 12:25 p.m. Admission is free.
College football: Navy senior captain Ford Higgins is one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.
Fishing: Maryland Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Charles Village Pub, 19 West Pennsylvania Ave., in Towson.