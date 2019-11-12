Women’s college basketball: Jihayah Chavis scored 16 points to lead host Morgan State to an 84-52 win over Division III Washington Adventist (2-1). Six players scored in double figures for the Bears (2-1), including Dahnye Redd (13 points), Chelsea Mitchell (13), Ashia McCalla (10), Sydney Searcy (10) and Ja’Niah Henson (10).
>> Michaela Harrison and Bridget Birkhead each scored 17 points to lift Mount St. Mary’s (1-2) to a 94-40 win over Division III Frostburg State (0-3). Morgan Dombroski scored nine points for the Bobcats.
>> Taylor Koenen scored 21 points to lead host North Carolina (2-0) to an 80-40 win over Navy (2-1). Jennifer Coleman scored 10 points and was the only Mid to finish in double digits.
Men’s college basketball: Anthony Roberts scored 21 points and Kent State (2-0) held off host Towson, 84-80, in overtime in men’s basketball Monday night. Brian Fobbs scored 20 points for the Tigers (2-1).
Men’s college soccer: Johns Hopkins will travel to Catholic for the NCAA Division III tournament first and second rounds. Hopkins will take on John Jay in the first round on Saturday at Carlini Field.
Women’s college soccer: Johns Hopkins will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament at Homewood Field. The Blue Jays will play Penn State Berks in the first round on Saturday at 5 p.m. with Christopher Newport taking on Worcester State at 7:30 p.m. The winners will meet on Sunday at 6 p.m.
College field hockey: Maryland earned its 25th straight NCAA Division I tournament bid and will take on Saint Joseph’s on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia. Virginia will take on Delaware on Friday at noon, with the winning teams advancing to the quarterfinals Sunday.
>> Salisbury qualified for its 26th consecutive and 32nd overall NCAA Division III tournament and will host the second and third rounds, starting on Saturday at Sea Gull Stadium. Salisbury received a first-round bye and will play the winner of Wednesday’s first-round matchup between Marywood and FDU-Florham.
Horse racing: There will be carryovers in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 and $1 Super Hi-5 wagers when live racing returns to Laurel Park with a nine-race program Thursday, Nov. 14. First race post time is 12:25 p.m. Meanwhile, jockey Horacio Karamanos registered two wins Monday, aboard Data Princess ($7.40) in Race 2 and Bobby G ($3.60) in Race 7. Trainer Claudio Gonzalez sent out a pair of winners, Life in Flash ($2.80) in Race 3 and King Leo ($9.80) in Race 5.
NHL: The Washington Capitals assigned defenseman Tyler Lewington and forward Travis Boyd to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.
Basketball: Terry Hosley (Parkville), who was a three-time All-League selection and the only Baltimore Shuckers player in history to score 1,000 points, has been named the coach of Maryland 3x3 Basketball’s Astrodons.