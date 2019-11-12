Horse racing: There will be carryovers in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 and $1 Super Hi-5 wagers when live racing returns to Laurel Park with a nine-race program Thursday, Nov. 14. First race post time is 12:25 p.m. Meanwhile, jockey Horacio Karamanos registered two wins Monday, aboard Data Princess ($7.40) in Race 2 and Bobby G ($3.60) in Race 7. Trainer Claudio Gonzalez sent out a pair of winners, Life in Flash ($2.80) in Race 3 and King Leo ($9.80) in Race 5.