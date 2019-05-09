Digest (May 9): Loyola Maryland’s Spencer, three Terps finalists for Tewaaraton Awards

Loyola Maryland senior attackman Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin) and Maryland junior attackman Jared Bernhardt were named finalists for the men’s Tewaaraton Award on Thursday night.

Maryland senior midfielder Jen Giles (Mount Hebron) and goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg) were named finalists for the women’s Tewaaraton Award, which annually recognizes the top players in college lacrosse.

Spencer joins Duke’s Matt Danowski, Johns Hopkins’ Kyle Harrison, Syracuse’s Mike Powell, Yale’s Ben Reeves and Albany’s Lyle Thompson as three-time finalists.

Spencer and Bernhardt were joined as 2019 finalists by Penn State senior attackman Grant Ament, Yale junior faceoff specialist TD Ierlan and Princeton junior attackman Michael Sowers.

The other women’s finalists are Boston College senior attacker Sam Apuzzo and senior midfielder Dempsey Arsenault, and Northwestern senior attacker Selena Lasota.

— Edward Lee

Horse racing: A total of 268 horses were nominated to the eight stakes, four graded, worth $1.15 million in purses that support the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes, the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course. The $1.5 million Preakness will anchor nine stakes, five graded, worth $2.65 million in purses on a 14-race program that begins with a special 10:30 a.m. first post. The Preakness will be Race 13 with a post time of 6:48 p.m. Catholic Boy, a Grade 1 winner on both turf and dirt, is one of 19 graded-stakes winners among 38 horses nominated to the 118th running of the $250,000 Maker’s Mark Dixie (G2) for 3-year-olds and up going 1 1/16 miles on the grass. … Richard J. Hackerman’s 10-year-old gelding Warrioroftheroses, racing for the third time this year and 62nd overall, picked up career win No. 13 with an 18-1 upset of Thursday’s opening -day feature as racing returned to Pimlico Race Course. Ridden by Carol Cedeno for trainer Damon Dilodovico, Warrioroftheroses ($38.20) ran a mile and a sixteenth in 1:42.93 over a fast main track to win the $45,000 second-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up by two lengths over fellow long shot Brighton Lane. Throw the Fade, favored at 6-5, was third.

College baseball: UMBC coach Bob Mumma resigned last week after eight seasons, a schools spokesperson confirmed. Mumma led the Retrievers to the program's first America East title and NCAA tournament bid in 2017. UMBC is 21-26 overall and 6-14 in the AEC this spring.

College football: Maryland punter Wade Lees is transferring to UCLA as a graduate student, he announced on Twitter. Lees, a 30-year-old Australian who is one of the oldest players in the Football Bowl Subdivision, was a three-year starter for the Terps. … Maryland announced the death of former Terps quarterback Larry Dick at age 64. Dick led the Terps to a pair of bowl wins, including the 1975 Gator Bowl victory over Florida. Funeral services will be held May 13 at 2 p.m. at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Service Care at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis.

College softball: For the second consecutive day, Courtney Coppersmith threw a no-hitter as fourth-seeded UMBC stunned regular-season champion and first-seeded UMass Lowell, 5-0, in the second round of the America East Conference tournament. UMBC (28-22, 7-11) has picked up two wins in the conference tournament for the first time since 2007. Coppersmith walked the first two UMass Lowell (27-19, 15-3) batters before retiring 17 in a row. An error put a runner on with two outs in the sixth. Coppersmith struck out six and allowed only those three base runners. … Mount St. Mary's fell to top-seeded and host LIU Brooklyn, 8-1, in the first round of the Northeast Conference tournament.

Outdoors: The FLW Bass Fishing League tournament comes to the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday, May 18, with the Tortheast Division opener. As many as 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $8,000 and $3,000, respectively, in the one-day tournament that will begin at 6 a.m. at Anchor Marina in North East. The championship weigh-in will be conducted at 2 p.m. For more details, go to FLWFishing.com.

Women’s college tennis: Johns Hopkins sophomore Anjie Kashyap was named the Centennial Conference Player of the Year for the second straight year. She also earns first-team All-Centennial Conference honors in singles and freshman Jessica Liang earned second-team honors.