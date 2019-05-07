Digest (May 7): Area speedskaters named to national team

Thomas Hong of Laurel and Maame Biney, a native of Ghana who was raised in Rockville, were named by US Speedskating to the 2019-2020 long track and short track national teams. Hong and and Biney were named as part of a 28-member team that will train at the Utah Olympic Oval this summer.

Women’s college golf: Maryland sophomore Virunpat Olankitkunchai is atop the leaderboard after the second round of the NCAA Division I Regional Tuesday at Auburn. Olankitkunchai shot a 2-under 70 for the second straight day. She is tied with Vanderbilt’s Auston Kim for the one-stroke lead. The Terrps are eighth out of 18 teams with a combined score of 591 (294-297), which is +9 overall.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United rookie defenders Donovan Pines (River Hill, Maryland), who has made a substantial impression since debuting last month, suffered a knee injury Saturday and seems likely to miss several weeks, multiple people close to the situation said Monday.

-- Steven Goff, The Washington Post

National Women’s Soccer League: Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe has been voted NWSL Player of the Week after her shutout performance against Reign FC last Saturday night.

Women’s college lacrosse: Salisbury sophomore Alexis Strobel (Bel Air) and senior Martha Hutzell (Centennial) earned Capital Athletic Conference first-team honors, while seniors Lindsey Wagner (Loch Raven) and Gabby Mongno as well as juniors Kendall Bannan (St. Mary’s) and Skye Graham (C. Milton Wright) were named to the second team.

College softball: Coppin State’s Cayla Brown was named a First Team All-MEAC Softball selection. A senior first baseman, Brown hit .271 with a team-high five doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs.