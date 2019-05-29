Digest (May 29): Baltimore's Dorian Bostic wins first professional bout

Dorian Bostic won his professional boxing debut on Saturday night, defeating Geral Thomas (0-4) by knockout in the first round of their lightweight bout in Charlotte.

Bostic – who bills himself as “The Educated Boxer” after earning a diploma from Patterson High School, an associate’s degree from CCBC-Essex, a bachelor’s from Coppin State and a master’s from the University of Baltimore and is studying for his PhD in human services administration at Walden University – is aiming to fight again in September, but needs to raise funds for another bout, according to his manager Luis Navas-Migueloa.

There is a GoFundMe page to help offset the cost of expenses for the next fight.

Varsity boys basketball: After two years at the helm of Indian Creek, Josh Pratt, 47, has been appointed head coach at Archbishop Spalding. He steps into the shoes of four-year coach Nick Jones, who replaced Derrick Lewis in 2015.

College baseball: After a historic season where it won a program-record 24 games, Coppin State will send 11 players to compete in various summer leagues throughout the country. First team All-MEAC selection Justin Banks headlines the group by playing for the Solano Mudcats of the California Collegiate League. Rising juniors Marcos Castillo and Derek Lohr are headed to the Alaska Baseball League while infielders Nick Martinez and Brandon Watkins to the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League. Additionally, Daniel Alvarez, JR Heavilin, Ryan McWilliams and Bradley Tuttle will play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Recent graduates Erik Crossman and Branden Redfern will continue their careers in the Western Canadian Baseball League. ... Salisbury sophomore Jimmy Adkins was named to the South All-Region Second Team as a utility player. Adkins recorded a .343 season batting average in 108 at-bats. … Johns Hopkins’ Jack Bunting and Nate Davis were named to the ABCA Mid-Atlantic First Team while Chris DeGiacomo was named to the second team. Bunting was also named the region pitcher of the year.

Men’s college lacrosse: Lehigh senior Craig Chick (South River) has been named a Senior CLASS Award first team All-American, as announced late last week. The NCAA all-time career leader in caused turnovers, Chick has also made his presence felt off the field as well. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

College volleyball: Maryland volleyball rising sophomore Allegra Rivas was selected for the US Junior National Training Team. The US Junior National Training Team, which includes the best players in the nation under the age of 20 will train in Colorado from July 6-12. If selected for the team, Rivas will head to Mexico immediately after to compete for Team USA. Rivas is the first Terp to ever make the team. The team consists of 20 players from across the country, which will be cut down to 12 to send to compete in the FIVB Women's U20 World Championship in Mexico. Rivas is one of only three liberos on the roster, joining Brooke Nuneviller (Oregon) and Sydney Petersen (Texas).

College football: The annual Army-Navy football game on Dec. 14 will kick at 3 p.m. on CBS this year, the network announced.

-- From Sun staff and news services