Digest (May 24): Maryland announces football schedule updates

The Maryland football program announced several updates to its future schedule, including adding home games against Kent State in 2021 and Southern Methodist University in 2022.

The Terps will host the Golden Flashes in the first all-time meeting between the programs on Sept. 25, 2021. The following year, Maryland will welcome the Mustangs to Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. The Terps have won their only two meetings against SMU with the last occurring in 1962.

Maryland has also announced date changes to two other future games. The Terps 2023 home game against Towson will occur on Sept. 2. Maryland’s road game at Northern Illinois, originally scheduled to be played in 2021, has been moved to Sept. 6, 2025.

To view all of Maryland’s future opponents, go to umterps.com/news/2019/5/9/future-football-schedules.

College baseball: It was a record-setting day on the diamond for Johns Hopkins as the Blue Jays defeated Shenandoah, 6-3, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three NCAA Division III Super Regional. Jack Bunting set the single-season win record (13) while Josh Hejka tied the career saves record (14), and the team tied the record for most home runs in a season (80). … Maryland (7-2) was eliminated from the Big Ten tournament with a 10-4 loss to Michigan on Friday. The Terps lost to Ohio State, 3-2, earlier in the day in a game that was suspended Thursday night.

Major Arena Soccer League: The Blast signed defender Sam Guernsey to a three-year contract. Guernsey, 26, has a productive first season with the Blast with seven points in 15 games.

Major League Lacrosse: The Chesapeake Bayhawks are offering free admission to their preseason scrimmages at Severn School on Sunday at 10 a.m. The team opens its home season June 29 at 6 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against the Atlanta Blaze.

Horse racing: River Card Stable’s Moneymeister swept to the lead on the far outside entering the stretch and drew off through the lane to give five-pound apprentice Jenn Miller the second win of her comeback and first in Maryland in 18 months Friday at Pimlico Race Course. A 5-year-old Bodemeister gelding trained by Wayne Potts, Moneymeister ($4) ran 6 furlongs in 1:11.85 over a fast main track as the even-money favorite in a field of six to take the $15,000 claiming event for 3-year-olds and up by 2 ¾ lengths.

* With memories of sensational performances, beautiful weather and world-class entertainment still fresh, the Maryland Jockey Club has put together a schedule of 42 stakes worth $4.275 million in purses to carry the momentum of a record-setting Preakness weekend through the end of 2019.

Following the Preakness Meet at Pimlico, which concludes with a special Memorial Day program Monday, 13 stakes worth $1.1 million will be offered during Laurel Park’s summer stand which runs May 31 to Aug. 18.

Four stakes will be contested June 16 – the Alma North for 3-year-old fillies and Polynesian for 3-year-olds and up, both at seven furlongs and each with a $25,000 purse boost to $100,000, and a pair of new additions to the menu in the $100,000 Big Dreyfus for fillies and mares 3 and up and $100,000 Prince George’s County for 3-year-olds and up, each at 1 1/16 miles on Laurel’s turf course.

To view the complete stakes schedule go to laurelpark.com.

Soccer: Howard Beck, Maurice Boylan, Eric Imler, Noelle Keselica, Mike Raborg and Chris Webbert were inducted into the Maryland Soccer Legends Hall of Fame earlier this month.

College track and field: Johns Hopkins’ Maya Hammonds and Caelyn Reilly were honored by the USTFCCCA as Hammonds was named the Mideast Field Athlete of the Year and Reilly was named the region's track athlete of the year.

-- From Sun staff and news services