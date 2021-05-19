Maryland to offer faculty and staff football tickets for vaccination | DIGEST

Maryland Athletics announced Wednesday that it will offer two free tickets for a select home football game this fall to any faculty or staff member who receives a first or second vaccination dose between now and June 30. The program supports a campuswide effort to encourage vaccinations for every member of the campus community before the fall academic semester.
On April 23, Chancellor Jay Perman mandated that all faculty, staff and students at University System of Maryland institutions, including UMD, be vaccinated before the beginning of the fall academic semester.
To qualify for the free tickets, UMD employees must attest to vaccinations at return.umd.edu (on the daily symptom monitoring survey) between May 19 and June 30, and authorize UMD to verify results via the state’s vaccine database. After June 30, all eligible employees will receive an email from Maryland Athletics detailing how to redeem the free tickets.
With Prince George’s County lifting all capacity and distancing restrictions for indoor and outdoor sporting venues, Maryland Athletics will be welcoming fans back at 100% capacity to its sporting events, including football this coming fall at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
This fall, the Maryland football team will play seven of its 12 games in College Park, marking the first time since 2011 that Maryland will play seven games on campus. Also for the first time since 2001, the Terps will play all of their nonconference games inside their home stadium.
Women’s basketball: Maryland freshman Angel Reese (St. Frances) was named one of five finalists for USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup Team roster.
Reese was one of 27 athletes participating in trials last weekend at Metro State University in Denver. Nine athletes were named to the team. The five finalists will return to the USA’s training camp, which begins on July 19 at a site to be announced, in hopes of securing one of the remaining three roster spots.
Featuring U19 teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. In addition to the USA and host Hungary, teams that will take part in this summer’s U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain.
Reese averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and shot 47 percent from the field in her rookie campaign this year. She played in 15 games, missing 14 with an injury suffered in December. She returned to help the Terrapins to the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. Reese was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Boxing: Haymakers & Hooks, featuring 10 Olympic-style bouts, will be held May 22 at the Carroll County AG Center.
In the main event, Steve Sparks will face Josh Tingler for the East Coast Heavyweight Championship. Sparks is a hard-hitting puncher from the Mad House Boxing Gym in Sykesville, and has won most of his fights by knockout.
The Maryland Heavyweight Championship will also be at stake when Justin Maggi of the Mad House Gym faces TJ Monttinger.
VIP tickets are $75 each while general admission is available at $35. Tables of 6 ($210) and 10 ($600) are also available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with first fight set for 7 p.m. The VIP room will be open from 6-7 p.m. All attendees must wear a mask.
For more information visit baltimoreboxing.com or contact Jake Smith at bmoreboxing@aol.com.
Running: The 2021 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will be held live and in-person Oct. 29-31 in Arlington, Virginia, and the nation’s capital.
The 2021 MCM Weekend includes the live 46th MCM, MCM50K and MCM10K on Sunday, October 31, with all three events being offered as virtual options as well between October 1 and November 11.
Runners currently registered for the virtual MCM Weekend events or those who deferred from the 2020 events will have the first opportunity to transition to the live version in October.