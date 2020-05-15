Washington Capitals extend agreement with Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals and the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League have extended their affiliation agreement through the 2023-24 season, Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan and Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer announced Friday.
The Bears recently completed their 15th season as Washington’s AHL affiliate under the current agreement. Hershey has qualified for the playoffs in 12 of the last 15 seasons, excluding the cancelled 2019-20 season. Hershey won the Calder Cup in back-to-back seasons as the champions of the AHL in 2009 and 2010 as well as in 2006. Hershey has reached the Calder Cup Finals in five of the 15 seasons it has been affiliated with Washington under the current agreement, most recently in 2015-16. No AHL franchise has reached the finals more times in that span. The Capitals and Bears boast the seventh-longest current NHL-AHL affiliation.
This season, 14 former or current Bears played for Washington: Travis Boyd, John Carlson, Christian Djoos, Martin Fehervary, Braden Holtby, Tyler Lewington, Beck Malenstyn, Dmitry Orlov, Michael Sgarbossa, Ilya Samsonov, Jonas Siegenthaler, Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson.
The Bears, the AHL’s oldest franchise, boasted one of the league’s top attendance marks, averaging 8,753 fans per game at Giant Center during the shortened 2019-20 season.
Sports media: Veteran journalist, professor, author and lawyer Mark Hyman has been named the University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism’s inaugural George Solomon Endowed Chair in Sports Journalism, Dean Lucy A. Dalglish announced Thursday.
The former Baltimore Sun reporter will direct the college’s Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and teach sports journalism classes. His first day will be July 1, when he replaces Povich Center founding director George Solomon, who retires June 30.
Hyman joins Merrill College after more than four decades as a sports journalist and seven years serving as a Professor of Sport Management at The George Washington University School of Business.
At GWU, he taught courses in Sport Law, Sport Media and Communication, Sport Video Production and Editing, and Sport Globalization. He also moderated The GW Business of Sports Podcast.
Hyman’s long sports journalism career includes stops at Businessweek, The Baltimore Sun, The Baltimore News American, the Dallas Times Herald, The Bulletin (Philadelphia) and The Ledger-Star (Norfolk, Virginia).
College track and field: Saidai Stuteley (Glen Burnie) signed a National Letter of Intent to run for Coppin State next school year.
Stuteley showed her strength in middle distance and distance events while adding the long jump to her repertoire. In her senior season, Stuteley clocked a personal record 19:38 at the Anne Arundel County Cross country championship. Stuteley also holds personal bests of 2:31 in the 800 meters, 5:48 in the 1,600 meters and 21:05 in the 5K.
Stuteley is the daughter of Annette Williams-Stuteley, who also ran cross country and track & field for the Eagles for four seasons. Leading the Eagles to back-to-back MEAC Cross Country Championships in 1992 and 1993, Williams was the 1993 MEAC Cross Country Individual Champion, and finished in the top five at the MEAC Championships all four seasons.