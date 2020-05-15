Washington Capitals extend agreement with Hershey Bears

The Bears recently completed their 15th season as Washington’s AHL affiliate under the current agreement. Hershey has qualified for the playoffs in 12 of the last 15 seasons, excluding the cancelled 2019-20 season. Hershey won the Calder Cup in back-to-back seasons as the champions of the AHL in 2009 and 2010 as well as in 2006. Hershey has reached the Calder Cup Finals in five of the 15 seasons it has been affiliated with Washington under the current agreement, most recently in 2015-16. No AHL franchise has reached the finals more times in that span. The Capitals and Bears boast the seventh-longest current NHL-AHL affiliation.