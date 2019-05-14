Digest (May 14): Terps' Olankitkunchai to tee off in NCAA golf finals

Maryland sophomore Virunpat Olankitkunchai will compete in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships this weekend at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.

Olankitkunchai is one of 12 individuals to advance to the NCAA championships. She will tee off Friday at 9:10 a.m. in the first round. All 24 teams and 12 individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Following 54-holes of competition, the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance for one additional day of stroke play Monday to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke-play individual champion.

Monday's final round of stroke play will be covered by the Golf Channel.

Olankitkunchai, a native of Bangkok, Thailand, is the first Terrapin to qualify for the NCAA championships. She is one of three individuals from the Auburn Regional to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Olankitkunchai, who earned All-Big Ten First Team honors this year, shot a one-over 73 in the third and final round to finish with a score of 213 (70-70-73), which was three under total and tied her for third. The Terps went stroke-for-stroke with Tennessee for the final team spot to advance.

Men’s college track: Senior Greg Thompson became Maryland’s first male Big Ten track and field champion Sunday, winning the discus with a throw of 57.76 meters at Iowa.

Women’s college lacrosse: Maryland graduate student Erica Evans was named the Brine/US Lacrosse National Player of the Week. Evans had five goals and two assists in Maryland's 17-8 win over Stony Brook in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Horse racing: A year after winning the historic $300,000 Pimlico Special for the first time with multiple graded-stakes winning millionaire Irish War Cry, trainer Graham Motion plans to defend his title with a lightly raced horse making his stakes debut. West Point Thoroughbreds and Chester Thoroughbreds’ Flying the Flag will represent Motion in the Pimlico Special on Friday, extended this year for the first time from 1 3/16 miles – the same distance as the Preakness Stakes – to 1¼ miles. Flying the Flag will be ridden by Jorge Vargas Jr. from Post 3 in a field of 14 entered for the Pimlico Special. Rally Cry is a lukewarm 9-2 program favorite.

Pro football: Former Maryland offensive tackle Damian Prince signed a free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers and competed in the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend.

